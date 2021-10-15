J-Hope addresses the impact of his ‘depressive side’ on music

J-Hope highlighted his shift in emotions during a candid chat and even spoke at length about the emotional shift fans noticed among his two releases, Dis-ease and Blue Side.
J-Hope addressed the shift in emotions while conversing with Weverse.
He was quoted saying, “People’s emotions change every day and so do their feelings and the things they can accept throughout their lives, right?’
“So I think the changing emotions I felt and came to accept as the group grew in popularity is also expressed by the way my songs changed.”
“It’s also something I always spend time thinking about, but I’m just another young person living his life on this planet. I’m not really different from anybody else, which means I can’t always be as bright as I was on Hope World. So that’s why I tried a different approach to the things I could express.”
