Dwayne Johnson details life advice for those ‘reckoning with a difficult past’

Dwayne Johnson recently sat down for a chat and addressed his personal life advice for anyone that is currently “reckoning with a difficult past.”

The actor-turned-rapper shared it all while interviewing with Vanity Fair.

There he was quoted saying, “well, the piece of advice I would give to somebody who’s recoking with a difficult past, is that it’s exactly that; it’s the past, and we’ve all been there. We all have challenges from our past.”

“We have demons from our past, some bigger than others. And the good news is you have an opportunity to influence and direct your future. You have an opportunity to influence your, ‘Right now’.”

“while the past that you had gone through may be challenging and difficult, maybe embarrassing, you can’t hide from it, you can’t erase it. You can learn from it, and you can help influence other people from it, too, as well.”

