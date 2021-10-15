Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reveal why they stopped writing together after Good Will Hunting

revealed why there was such a big time gap between Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon shed lights on their decision to stop writing together for a long time after Good Will Hunting.

The longtime friends and collaborators, during their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealed why there was such a big time gap between Good Will Hunting and The Last Duel.

Damon said: “Good Will Hunting took us so long. We were like unemployed, broke guys. It took us forever to write that screenplay. I think we wrote thousands and thousands of pages.”

He continued: “We didn’t really know what we were doing and I think that kind of put us off writing again because we never thought we’d have the time.”

Damon went on to admit: “I think we found writing [The Last Duel] that we actually kind of picked up structure over the last 25 years of making movies so it went a lot faster.”

He also praised the contribution of Holofcener: “We also made the really good decision of getting a great writer to come with us.”



Affleck and Damon won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting which also starred the pair, as well as Robin Williams and Minnie Driver.