Diane Keaton reminisces over experiences working with Justin Bieber on ‘Ghost’ MV

Diane Keaton recently weighed in on her experiences working side-by-side with Justin Bieber on the Ghost music video (MV).
The 75-year-old got candid about it all while sitting for an interview with People magazine and was also quoted saying, "Justin was kind to everyone and his team was perfection.”
“I once directed a music video [for Belinda Carlisle's 1987 hit Heaven Is a Place on Earth] but have never been in one. It is nothing like playing a part in a movie.”
