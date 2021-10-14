Dwayne Jonson weighs in on what it means to ‘be a man’

Dwayne Johnson recently wore his heart on his sleeve and addressed the real meaning behind what it means to be a real man.

The Rock highlighted his personal definition of what a ‘real man’ should be during his up close and personal interview with Vanity Fair.

There he started off by saying, "I think what it means to be a man is to be accountable and stand up to the mistakes you’ve made, it’s okay to [expletive] it happens to all of us.”

“And be open, rip yourself open, be vulnerable. I’ve all—I’ve been there, we’ve all been there. You know, the benefit of doing something like that, is on the other side of that, usually is some sort of progress and how important that is.”

He also went on to say, “It’s also, in my opinion… A quality of being a man is doing what you say you’re gonna do. And taking matters into your own hands sometimes.”



Before concluding, The Rock went on to say, “But if you look somebody in the eye, you shake their hand you give them a hug, or you give them your word, it’s important to do it, or do your best to see it through.”