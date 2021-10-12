Kelly Osbourne, Erik Bragg part ways: Read More 

Kelly Osbourne and boyfriend Erik Bragg call it quits after a year of dating as per sources.
The couple started dating last year amid the pandemic and were sparking great romance.
Kelly and the cinematographer Erik have not come up with any clear statements regarding their split.
According to reports, Bragg told the magazine, "Kelly rules. That's it. That's all."
The couple often used to share glimpses from their romantic life where they were spotted hanging out and carrying out various chores together.
Regarding her relationship status, Kelly said, "I'm just really happy with what it is. Someone that I used to date and now we are hanging out again. I don't even know how to explain it. What it is, is perfect. I full-blown love him. That’s all I'm saying."
