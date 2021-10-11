Prince Harry, Meghan Makle to be absent at Princess Diana event

The reason behind why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly skipping an event celebrating Princess Diana’s life is not known

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to be absent at an event celebrating Princess Diana’s life on October 19, according to People.

The couple, who moved to the US from the UK last year, will miss the event but the reason behind their no show has yet to be disclosed.

Prince William and the late princess’s friend Elton John will be present at the private reception to thank donors who funded the Diana statue that was revealed in July on what would have marked the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday.

Prince Harry was present for the statue’s debut, having reunited with his brother for the first time since their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

However, Meghan was absent having given birth to their second child and daughter Lilibet Diana in June.