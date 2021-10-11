Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick set tongues wagging with their couple walk in NYC

Khloé puts on a stylish display as she serves body in a skintight, one-shoulder red leather minidress

Reality star Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and she invited some familiar faces like Khloe Kadashian and Scott Disick along for the experience.



The 40-year-old star was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick for the SNL afterparty in New York City. The pair linked arms as they stepped out at the venue, sending fans wild with their gestures.

Disick, who recently parted ways with Amelia Hamlin, looked dapper as he kept it casual in a black North Face puffer vest over a matching hoodie with camouflage cargo pants and a pair of white Nikes.

On the other hand, Khloé, 37, put on a stylish display as she served body in a skintight, one-shoulder red leather minidress, layered with a matching duster jacket. She finished the ensemble with a red face mask, stilettos, and clutch.

Khloe, who made an appearance on the episode with mom Kris Jenner, shared some backstage moments to her story as well.