Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick set tongues wagging with their couple walk in NYC

Reality star Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, and she invited some familiar faces like Khloe Kadashian and Scott Disick along for the experience.
The 40-year-old star was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick for the SNL afterparty in New York City. The pair linked arms as they stepped out at the venue, sending fans wild with their gestures.
Disick, who recently parted ways with Amelia Hamlin, looked dapper as he kept it casual in a black North Face puffer vest over a matching hoodie with camouflage cargo pants and a pair of white Nikes.
On the other hand, Khloé, 37, put on a stylish display as she served body in a skintight, one-shoulder red leather minidress, layered with a matching duster jacket. She finished the ensemble with a red face mask, stilettos, and clutch.
Khloe, who made an appearance on the episode with mom Kris Jenner, shared some backstage moments to her story as well.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are dating for a while now
The ceremony will be held on October 18, 2021
Former actress Meghan Markle is the wife of Prince Harry
Billie Eilish sang "No Time To Die" official theme song
Britney Spears reveals that she is writing a book
A school warned parents saying that they should not allow their child to watch Squid Game