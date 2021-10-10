Camila Cabello weighs in on patterned struggles with anxious eating

Camila Cabello recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the ongoing patterns of anxious eating she struggles with.

The Grammy award-winning singer got candid about the comforting aspect of her patterned behaviour during an interview with Glamour magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I have this pattern of eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable. It’s a comfort thing for me. I’ll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I’ll feel sick."

She also went on to add, "When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s actually when I’ll want to binge-eat cookies, and then I have a stomachache."

"It’s this weird psychology: The more I love my body, the more I actually want to take care of it…. As long as I’m healthy and working out and feel good, that’s the best I can do. There’s no point in trying to have another kind of body."

"I’ve told Shawn about that. So at the VMAs party, I was like, 'I’m doing it.' And he was like, 'It’s okay. You’re doing it.”

“That’s okay. Let’s just take a breath and not do that.' It’s really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone.”

What really got the ball rolling on her therapy was the abundance of time she found around herself during quarantine. “Because I wasn’t stressed about all the things I needed to do the next day, I was able to slow down and have enough stability to look at my stuff.”

"I wasn’t feeling like I was progressing in the areas I wanted to progress. But when I switched, I found I was able to apply what they said in a way that benefited my mental health."