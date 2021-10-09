Britney Spears was 'writing music' amid her fight for conservatorship removal

Although the pop icon has said she might never return to the stage, she has been writing music all this while

Britney Spears is not letting the conservatorship drama stop her from writing music.



A source close to the singer revealed, “Despite what is being put out there, Britney is not retired. It is actually quite the opposite."

“She has been writing music over the past couple of years because it would be impossible for her not to. Music is her passion and it is in her blood," the insider went on.

“Those close to Britney are all aware of this and she has been getting offers from some of the top producers in the industry. Everyone is dying to work with her,” the source further said.

Revealing about the kind of songs Britney is writing, the insider shared, “The songs she has been writing are dark, for the most part. She is comparing her new music to her [2007 album] Blackout, which everyone absolutely loved.”