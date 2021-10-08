Adele talks about her new album in first interview in five years

British singer Adele is due to release her first song from upcoming album on October 15.
In a latest interview, she said she recorded her upcoming fourth album to explain her divorce to her young son.
In what Vogue magazine said was her first interview in five years, the singer-songwriter described the record, which follows her 2015 Grammy Award-winning "25", as "sensitive".
The 33-year-old, who has split from charity executive Simon Konecki, appears on the November covers of Vogue and British Vogue, a first for the fashion magazine, with both editions running separate interviews.
Adele, who has named her three albums after milestone ages - "19", "21" and "25", has enjoyed stratospheric success with ballads like "Someone Like You" and "Hello", in which she sings about break-ups and regrets.
Adele's parents separated when she was just 3 years old
