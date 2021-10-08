Startup that hired Prince Harry nearly triples its valuation: report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in the US

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in the US

After its latest round of fundraising, mental fitness and coaching company Better Up has announced its valuation at $4.7 billion—nearly three times what the startup was worth when they hired Prince Harry as their Chief Impact Officer eight months ago, according to report in Fortune.com.

The Duke of Sussex was hired in February by the company that says It's "Changing the world by bringing the power of transformation to people everywhere."

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties to live financially independent lives.

The couple also signed multi-million dollars deal with streaming giant Netflix after moving to the US.

They also welcomed their second child in the US .