Russian crew set for blast off to film first movie in space

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday is set to launch an actress and a film director into space in a bid to best the United States to the first movie in orbit.
If successful, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project that was announced earlier this year by "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk´s SpaceX.
Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, are expected to take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan at 0855 GMT.
Led by veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, they will travel in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship for a 12-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS) to film scenes for "The Challenge".
The movie´s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, was revealed by Russia´s space agency Roscosmos to centre around a female surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save an astronaut.
Clad in a flight suit, director Shipenko called the film "an experiment" at an online press conference on Monday.
"Some things will work out and some things won´t," he conceded.
Shipenko and Peresild are expected to return to Earth on October 17 in a capsule with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS for the past six months.
The launch comes at a challenging time for Russia´s space industry, which is struggling to secure state funding with the Kremlin prioritising military spending.
Compared to the Soviet era -- when Moscow launched the first satellite Sputnik and sent the first man, Yuri Gagarin, into space -- Russia has struggled to innovate.
Gordon Ramsay opens up about his daughter Holly Ramsay's ordeal on dealing with the sexual assault trauma
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are turned into cartoons for Balenciaga's fashion show
Kylie Jenner’s LA estate suffers damages after crazed fan jumps over fence & sets off fireworks near mansion
Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai and Amber Heard walked for the French cosmetics brand at the foot of the Eiffel Tower
Kate Middleton worked tirelessly to cultivate ‘painstaking’ strategy that ‘best served’ royal family
Orlando Bloom comes to Katy Perry’s rescue at the Power of Women event