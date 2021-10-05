Clad in a flight suit, director Shipenko called the film "an experiment" at an online press conference on Monday.

Clad in a flight suit, director Shipenko called the film "an experiment" at an online press conference on Monday.

Russian crew set for blast off to film first movie in space

Moscow: Russia on Tuesday is set to launch an actress and a film director into space in a bid to best the United States to the first movie in orbit.



If successful, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project that was announced earlier this year by "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk´s SpaceX.

Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, are expected to take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan at 0855 GMT.

Led by veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, they will travel in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship for a 12-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS) to film scenes for "The Challenge".

The movie´s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, was revealed by Russia´s space agency Roscosmos to centre around a female surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save an astronaut.

Clad in a flight suit, director Shipenko called the film "an experiment" at an online press conference on Monday.

"Some things will work out and some things won´t," he conceded.

Shipenko and Peresild are expected to return to Earth on October 17 in a capsule with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS for the past six months.

The launch comes at a challenging time for Russia´s space industry, which is struggling to secure state funding with the Kremlin prioritising military spending.

Compared to the Soviet era -- when Moscow launched the first satellite Sputnik and sent the first man, Yuri Gagarin, into space -- Russia has struggled to innovate.