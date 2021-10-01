JLo, Ben Affleck unable to spend time together because of busy schedules

'JLo, Ben Affleck both gush about each other. ... Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her,' said a source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not able to spend much time together, thanks to their hectic film schedules.

The couple, often seen making public appearances together, have been occupied with their respective careers.



However, they do take out time for one another in between, as revealed by an insider.

They're "making it work," a source told PEOPLE. "This is their life together now. They will see each other when they can."

Los Angeles "is where they will spend time when they can," in large part because that's where all of their children go to school, the source noted.

They addded that no matter where they are in the world, they "both gush about each other. ... Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her. She is the happiest that she has been in a long time."

JLo and Affleck were last seen leaving the Global Citizen Live concert in LA, holding hands together.

The duo is super serious with each other and according to multiple insiders, are even discussing marriage.