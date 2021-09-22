The Rolling Stones kick off No Filter tour, dedicate it to late drummer Charlie Watts

Mick Jagger gave fans a glimpse of their first unofficial performance, dedicating it to late drummer Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones are set to kick off their No Filter tour with a tribute to their late band mate Charlie Watts.
Taking to Twitter, the band’s frontman Mick Jagger shared a clip of their first unofficial performance showing that before they started they raised a drink in dedication of their fellow member, who died last month.
"At this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because this is our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts," said Jagger.
"And we all miss Charlie so much — we miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend — on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie. I'm sure that some of you who have seen us before miss Charlie as well and I hope you'll remember him like we do.
"We'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie," he continued as he proceeded to pick up a beer and raised his bottle saying, "Let's have a drink to Charlie!"
Gwen Stefani reminisces her wedding dress moment
When Eugenie tied the knot to husband Jack Brooksbank, the Duke was there to attend the magical evening
The superstar got candid and shared she has already broken all the rules of the show's contract
Netflix said it had bought The Roald Dahl Story Company the family firm which owns the late British author's copyright
The pop icon took to Instagram to share that her boys have grown up really fast
COVID-induced production delays were seen globally, which in turn were affecting supply of new content
McCarthy said Meghan's face lit up when Harry entered the room during her 40x40 birthday campaign
BTS talk about COVID-19 and sustainability
Disney "has had a long history of having very symbiotic and cooperative deals," said the CEO after Scarlett...
Celebrations will be held in the UK throughout 2022, with a special weekend of events in June.
Penning an emotional essay for the 'Washington Post' op-ed, Thurman said she had an abortion in her 'late teens'
More than half of the winners picked up their first Ivor at the ceremony, including La Havas
Prince Harry shared his memories of witnessing the “incredible bond” between the Queen and Prince Philip
Daniel Craig, the former on-screen James Bond said there were better parts for women to play
Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to...
Netflix already has a licensing agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company from 2018 to create animated series based...
Willie Garson, real-life best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker, was known for his roles in And Just Like That, White...
Prince Harry and Meghan will appear in Central Park’s Great Lawn, along with many other world leaders