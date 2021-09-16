Angelina Jolie earns praises from lawmakers after White House visit for VAWA

Angelina Jolie was at the US Capitol to discuss the future of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)

US Press Secretary Jen Psaki was all praises for Hollywood star Angelina Jolie following her visit to the White House on Wednesday.



The Maleficent actor, 46, was at the US Capitol to discuss the future of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

"Met briefly this morning with the tireless and committed #AngelinaJolie this morning to talk about the importance of reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act and the importance of continuing to fight for women, children and families around the world," tweeted Psaki after Jolie’s visit.

Senate Majority White Dick Durbin also spoke about his meeting with the actor while talking to Forbes. He said Jolie was “very serious-minded” and had “a lot of knowledge on the subject.”



On Tuesday, the actor had met with several lawmakers including Senator Chuck Schumer to talk about VAWA, which was signed into law 27 years ago by former US President Bill Clinton.

“Thank you to Angelina Jolie for coming in today to talk about the fight to reauthorize VAWA in the Senate and how we can help support research on diagnosing injuries from domestic violence and child abuse to help survivors,” tweeted Schumer.

She also stopped by Capitol Hill on Tuesday during her Washington D.C. trip and met with officers to thank them for putting their lives on the line to protect the US Capitol during the January 6 riots.



Jolie was photographed with Officer Harry Dunn, who had testified before Congress in July about the violence that erupted outside the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.



