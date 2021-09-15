Drew Barrymore addresses placement in a psychiatric hospital: ‘I was real wild’

Drew Barrymore recently weighed in on her experience after being thrown into a psychiatric hospital at the age of 13.
Barrymore got candid while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show and was quoted saying, “I was a real wild child, and I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me.”
She also went on to say, “And so my mom called a friend because her daughter was out of control [too] and they drove me here in the middle of the night.”
“I was there for a year and a half. I hated it. I kicked, I screamed. One minute you're at movie premieres and clubbing and the next minute you're in a full-blown institution with barbed wire everywhere and you can't get out.”
“You couldn't mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints and tied up.”
