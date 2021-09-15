Coldplay announces release of new single ‘My Universe’ with BTS

Coldplay has finally announced their plans for a BTS collaboration titled My Universe and fans are already erupting into a frenzy.
The announcement was made via the band’s official Twitter account and it is already up for pre-order.
For those unversed, My Universe will follow Coldplay’s Higher Power single and is part of the band’s forthcoming album Music of The Spheres which will release on October 15th.
All of Coldplay’s past albums have managed to make it big on UK’s music charts with their 2008 Viva La Vida and2011 Paradise.
