Kanye West ended up cheating on Kim Kardashian with A-list singer: source

Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian was revealed in his new album Donda

Kanye West cheating on Kim Kardashian was revealed in his new album Donda

Kanye West had suggested that he had committed infidelity in his new album Donda.

The rapper was said to be cheating on his former wife Kim Kardashian after the birth of their second child.

Sources claim that the Yeezy designer was unfaithful to the Skims founder with another woman, who is said to be a major singer in her own right.

An insider told The Sun: "Kanye cheated on Kim with an A-list singer. At the time it happened, Kanye was mainly living in his bachelor pad in Hollywood because it was closer to his studio and he wasn't going to go home to Kim and newborn baby when he'd been partying late in the studio."

The source added that Kanye's infidelity came into being during a troubling time in their marriage as body-conscious Kim put in extra hours at the gym having gained weight during her pregnancy, while he stayed away from the family home.

"It's really sad," the source added.

"She blamed herself and vowed to 'bounce back' hotter than ever."