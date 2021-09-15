Video of Kate Middleton arriving at Royal Air Force station released

Kate Middleton on Wednesday arrived at RAF Brize Norton where she was due to hear about the UK’s efforts to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan.
According to journalist Victoria Murphy, this is Kate’s first public engagement since the summer break.
She said the Duchess of Cambridge will hear about Operation PITTING, where more than 15,000 people were flown out of Kabul by the Royal Air Force.
She added, "Over 850 people arrived at RAF Brize Norton over the course of the two weeks".
