Olivia Rodrigo performs ‘camera-shattering’ performance of ‘Good 4 U’ single

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently took fans by storm during her camera-shattering performance of Good 4 U.

The 18-year-old singer had on a lilac coloured dress and black Doc Martins, even her backup dance crew had on the same colour palate.

Check it out below:

The song started off with an electrifying entrance but what really took fans by surprise was Rodrigo’s camera-shattering shattering move, where she in actuality, shattered a camera lens with her fist during the middle of her performance.





