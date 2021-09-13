Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares birthday message for his 48th

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is reminiscing over the memories of her late father with a throwback birthday wish on what would have been his 48th birthday earth-side.
The 22-year-old model wished her father using a throwback selfie of them both on what appears to be a wooden swinging chair.
Walker’s piercing blue eyes and Meadow’s big toothy grin didn’t fail to capture the hearts of fans across the world either.
She captioned the note with the words, “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.”
The young star lost her father when she was barely 15-years-old, to a car crash that happened on the set of Fast 7.
While he could not complete filming, his brothers, Caleb and Cody got hired as stand-ins, while his face was digitally superimposed onto their bodies.
Since then, Meadow has developed a strong relationship with her dad’s co-star Vin Diesel who feels extremely “protective” of his goddaughter.
