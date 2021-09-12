Matt Damon, Ben Affleck sit for joint interview to discuss 'The Last Duel'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon talked about working together in a joint interview with Reuters.

The Hollywood stars who shot to fame with "Good Will Hunting" in 1997 said teaming up again to write "The Last Duel", Ridley Scott's film about rape and justice in medieval France, was above all a lot of fun.



"The Last Duel", which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, where two knights squared off in the belief that the outcome of their battle would reveal the truth behind a noblewoman's claim that she was raped.



"The big thing for me about this process was how much fun the process was and how important that is for me and my quality of life and how much I enjoy working with people that I like and love and respect," Affleck said while talking to Reuters.

Matt Damon said "It' about working with the people you love. It makes it better."

The duo have co-written the script for "The Last Duel".





