Ariana Grande names the man responsible for her ‘Positions’ MV concept

Ariana Grande recently sat down for a chat and named the one person who was responsible for coming up with the concept of her Positions music video.
The Thank U, Next singer addressed her feelings during an interview with Allure Magazine this Friday.
She began by naming the genius and admitted its her now-husband Dalton Gomez.
She was quoted saying, "We were in the car driving home and Dalton just turned to me and was like, 'What if you were the president?'”
During her interview, she even imitated the gasping reaction she had once Gomez spilled it all and said, “You’re perfect!”
“This was literally three days away from the shoot, I want to say. He made it happen.”
Before concluding she added, “It was really cool just to sort of paint this picture in a feminine way and say, you know, 'Why couldn't it look like that? Why couldn't it even look half like that?'”
