Camila Cabello says first date with Shawn Mendes was nerve-wracking

Cabello said she was so nervous that she had to take shots to calm herself down

Cabello said she was so nervous that she had to take shots to calm herself down

Cabello said she was so nervous that she had to take shots to calm herself down

Camila Cabello spilled the beans on how she felt ahead of her first date with Shawn Mendes.



The Havana singer said she was so nervous that she had to take shots to calm herself down.

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show, Cabello told James Corden, "I swear to God before Shawn and I's first date, I was so nervous, I took two tequila shots.”

The Sangria Wine singer also revealed how she sang the tune Defying Gravity in the shower for a little extra courage, which is a track by Idina and Kristin Chenoweth from the Broadway show, Wicked.



Although Shawn and Camila were friends before they officially started dating, the singer explained she was quite anxious to take things to the next level.

Camila recalled, "So he's about to come over and I'm so nervous I just can't take it. My dad is there, and I'm like, ‘Pour me two tequila shots, just like do it.'"