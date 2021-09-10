Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's 'The Last Duel' premiers at Venice Film Festival

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's new movie “The Last Duel” is due to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

The film tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, when two knights squared off to determine the veracity of the woman’s claim that she was raped.

Damon stars as her husband Jean de Carrouges, fighting to avenge her and restore his family’s honour by challenging his old friend-turned-rival Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver.

Affleck arrived in Venice flanked by singer Jennifer Lopez, in their first outing at an official event since they recently rekindled their romance after 20 years.

The film was co-written by Affleck and Damon, the first time the two actors have worked on a script together since “Good Will Hunting”, the 1997 movie that won them an Oscar for best original screenplay.

