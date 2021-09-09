Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla visit Victorian era museum

Glasgow Kelvingrove was founded as the last great museum of the Victorian era and in 1902

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla on Wednesday carried out engagements in Glasgow, according to statement.

The Duke and The Duchess of Rothesay toured Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum to celebrate its 120th anniversary.

Glasgow Kelvingrove was founded as the last great museum of the Victorian era and in 1902 opened as Glasgow’s civic art gallery and museum.

The Duke then visited the Govan Home and Education Link Project (Govan HELP) to hear how it supports families with young children in the Govan area.

The statement said, "Working closely with local schools, Govan HELP equips families with the skills and resources needed to resolve issues in the home before they reach crisis-point, offering services including family support, play therapy, befriending, and adult counselling."