Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's romance to come to life in Netflix documentary

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's love story is set to come to life in a new Netflix documentary.

In the new production titled I Am Georgina, the football icon shared how his love story with the former shop worker happened in "a split-second".

"It was a split-second moment. I never thought it would be that big as to fall in love with her, I really didn’t expect it," he says in the new production.

“Georgina is the woman I am totally in love with.”

In the preview of the show Georgina admitted that her "life changed" since meeting the football star.

"I am 27 and five years ago my life has changed," she said.

“The day I met Cristiano was a Thursday in the summer, as I was leaving the shop when a handsome man almost two metres tall [entered].”

According the director of entertainment of Netflix Spain, "the chance meeting changed both of their lives".

“Georgina is totally honest and recognises in the documentary that her life changed from having nothing to absolutely everything,” he told local media.

“I Am Georgina has a strong aspirational component. Georgina went from selling luxury to being gifted it and showing it off on the red carpet.

“She was a normal young woman whose life changed dramatically one day. She was leaving work one day and crossed paths with the love of her life. Who has not dreamed of that?

“Cristiano’s incorporation is total but complements a vision of who Georgina is and her relationship with the father of her children.

“It conditions all her life but the focus is on her and knowing her also through her own eyes.”