Was Katie Price’s fiancé Carl Woods the man behind alleged attack?

Katie Price was rushed to the hospitals on August 23 for facial injuries she suffered in an "unprovoked" attack

Katie Price's fiancé Carl Woods has weighed in on the alleged attack that the former suffered at a house she was staying at.

Taking to his Instagram to deny that he was the mystery man that attacked Katie.

"I have remained quiet until now due to the investigation being carried out by the police however I have found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to speculation and shocking abuse that I have received," he wrote.

"Anybody who thinks I hit Katie you're completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of the situation.

"I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told."

The renowned showbiz personality was hospitalised in the early hours of August 23 for facial injuries after finding herself the victim of what she described as an "unprovoked" attack.

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody for investigation and subsequently released on conditional bail.

Katie, who cancelled two public engagements since the alleged attack, has doubled up security with an additional highly-trained dog called Okra.