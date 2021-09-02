Money Heist's Alvaro Morte 'cried like there is no tomorrow' during last spell of shooting

Money Heist's Professor aka. Alvaro Morte got emotional while filming the last spell of season 5.

The two-part finale season is all set to premiere on Netflix and ahead of the show, Alvaro is expressing is experience rolling the scenes.



“I can’t tell you how the series is going to end. What I can tell you is that it is a season with a lot of tension, a lot of action, and it’s very exciting. And that’s very rewarding for an actor, but you have to get into that mindset and it’s quite exhausting, in a good way," said Alvaro.

Alvaro himself also gushed about the cast and relationships he made throughout the four seasons.

“The best memory I have, without a doubt, is the team. Of course, my connection with this character has given me a lot. I have a great time every time The Professor has to do his thing. We knew from the beginning that this was a very tough project. To do this kind of series, here in Spain, when things had not been done with so much action, was a very tough thing. You had to put yourself in this team’s hands. That feeling of working together, like a well-oiled machine, so this could turn out well has been a great experience,” Alvaro added.



He continued, “You know that you’re filming the last one, which also becomes quite difficult because on the one hand you’re very engaged in the scene, yet on the other, there’s a part of your brain that’s telling you: ‘Hey, this might be the last time you do this with The Professor, right?’ So, you know, there have been some pretty tough moments there,” he said as part of a press kit.

Money Heist season 5 part one will premiere on Netflix September 3.