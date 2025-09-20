Taylor Swift surprises fans with own channel ahead of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ release

Taylor Swift has recently surprised fans with a major move ahead of the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The 35-year-old pop star has launched her own SiriusXM station, Taylor’s Channel 13, just thirteen days before the release of her much-anticipated album.
Reacting to the launch, Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer, said, “Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture. Her chart-topping, award-winning songs resonate with every generation of listeners, and we are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor’s Channel 13.”
The president emphasised that the platform has supported the songstress since she rose to fame and remains committed to standing by her until the very end.
“SiriusXM has proudly supported Taylor from the very beginning of her career and championed her artistry every step of the way,” he added. The channel is a unique destination for fans to connect in a way like never before, hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way.”
This comes hot on the heels of Swift announcing the title of her upcoming 12th album at 12:12 am on Tuesday, August 12.
For the unversed, the radio channel will feature the Cruel Summer hitmaker’s biggest tracks, deep cuts, From the Vault songs, and live renditions.
The Life of a Showgirl is slated for release on Friday, October 3.
