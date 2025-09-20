Jimmy Kimmel plans strong return to television after censorship

Jimmy Kimmel in talks for late-night show return following suspension

Jimmy Kimmel is planning to come back even stronger, after his late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was shelved “indefinitely” from ABC news.

The 57-year-old talk show host had come under controversy after he talked about Charlie Kirk’s death on his show, which got him a notice to issue a public apology.

However, Kimmel has not given up on his show and he is reportedly in talks with Disney to come towards a “compromise.”

Disney, who is the parent company for ABC, appears to be negotiating an agreement with Kimmel’s team to bring the show back, as per Variety.

Although either Kimmel or Disney have yet to confirm or deny the report, the show is expected to return.

Following the ban, Kimmel received a lot of support from fellow late-night show hosts, including Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and more.

However, the news seemed to extraordinarily please the US President as he released a statement on his Truth Social celebrating the step taken by ABC.

Donald Trump not only supported the channel’s decision but also urged NBC, which airs other late-night shows, to ban hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Meyers, who openly criticise the government.