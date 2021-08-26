Why Harry, Meghan chose not to name royal who made racist attack on Archie

In their bombshell interview, the couple said a royal raised concerns over how dark Archie's skin colour might be

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided not to reveal the name of the royal who made a racist remark about the couple's son, Archie.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, revealed a royal raised concerns over how dark Archie's skin colour might be.

According to royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the couple considered “sharing this detail” in their sensational tell-all.

However, they later decided if they reveal the name it would be too damaging to the royal.

“That conversation I’m never going to share, but at the time, it was awkward; I was a bit shocked,” Harry shared.

He later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip.

Scobie and Durand said the unaddressed race allegations have threatened the royal family’s reputation around the globe.

A Buckingham Palace staffer told them, “There is a feeling that if it’s ignored it will go away, but surely by now they should have learned that never happens?”

The source said although the Sussexes have not been in contact with the royal family much, over the Oprah interview, “it will force people to talk in order for the healing to begin,” although the source admitted that “it will take time to get past the hurt.”