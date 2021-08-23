Harry and Meghan's relationship dynamic with the Queen post Megxit revealed

Despite all the friction, the couple is still close to Queen Elizabeth, according to a royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted the royal family in various public appearances.



In a new interview with Good Morning America, royal biographer and correspondent Omid Scobie said, "When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever—they have nothing but love for her."

He added that if anyone has any doubts about the couple's bond with the monarch, they should think of their daughter Lilibet Diana a living proof that everything is great.

"Of course we saw them name their daughter after the Queen's very nickname, so that really gives us an insight into that close relationship and you know it's great to be able to put that right today," he explained.