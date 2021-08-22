Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson end five-month relationship

British actor Phoebe Dynevor and American comedian Pete Davidson have gone separate ways after spending five months together.



The Saturday Night Live star, 27, and the Bridgerton actor, 26, ended their relationship of five months, reported People.

The comedian is presently filming his upcoming film, Meet Cute, in New York City along with Kaley Cuoco. On the other hand, Dynevor is shooting for the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton in England.

Reports of their breakup come not long after the two made their first public appearance together early in July at Wimbledon in London.

They first made headlines together in March this year when Davidson was spotted in Manchester, England—the hometown of Dynevor.