Angelina Jolie breaks Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram debut record

US actress, filmmaker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has reportedly broken all debut Instagram records including Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston to reach one million followers in the shortest time.



The Unbroken actress joined Instagram on Friday and reportedly amassed over 1.7 million followers in just one hour.

She has also reached 5 million followers within 24 hours.

Previously, South Korean boy group NCT's Taeil got a million followers on Instagram in one hour and 45 minutes followed by Harry Potter star Rupert Grint who reached the milestone in four hours and one minute.



Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough was on number three to reach one reach one million followers on Instagram in four hours and 44 minutes.

While, Jennifer Aniston had reached the benchmark in five hours and 16 minutes after joining in October 2019.

Angelina Jolie managed to cross 5 million followers on the Facebook-owned app in just 19 hours with a single post.

She is following only three Instagram accounts including a rights organization NAACP, Doctors Without Borders and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

In her first-ever Instagram post, Angelina shared a handwritten letter she received from an Afghan girl after Taliban takeover.

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress also shared the reason with her millions of fans for joining the photo-video sharing platform.

Angelina said “This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”