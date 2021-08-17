Bella Hadid prays for Afghanistan

US supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have expressed their concerns over ‘devastating’ situation in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover.



Bella Hadid took to Instagram and shared a viral video clip from Kabul airport in her Story and dubbed it ‘devastating.”

She said “This is so devastating to watch. I am praying for Afghanistan. The men, the women and the children experiencing this. God bless.”

Gigi also turned to Facebook-owned app and shared a tweet of poet and activist Amanda Gorman to express her concern.

Amanda had tweeted “As Afghanistan suffers, America has to take a long look at how we've perpetuated horror & how we can provide healing.”

“We must welcome refugees & at last become the country we say we are. Today is the day to take in the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” she continued.

Gigi posted the tweet in her Instagram story without any caption.