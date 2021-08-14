Prince Charles kept informed as his charity evacuates staff from Afghanistan

One of Prince Charles' charities in Afghanistan has evacuated its staff after the Taliban drew closer to Kabul.

According to reports, the future king was kept informed about the situation in the war-torn country and safety of the staff.

The Duke of Cornwall has been in Scotland for “crunch talks” with his brother Prince Andrew who has been sued in the United States for allegedly raping a minor.

According to a royal correspondent, Prince Andrew will eventually be forced by the royal family to give up his remaining patronages and accept there will be no comeback.

Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by Virginia Giuffre who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old.



