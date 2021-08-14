Prince Charles working to push Prince Andrew’s official statement

Prince Charles is reportedly attempting to force his brother Andrew into the spotlight to address assault claims.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to royal editor Russell Myers.

During the insider’ interview with The Mirror, they started off by dubbing this silence as a “major sticking point”.

Hence Prince Charles is “determined to ensure brother Andrew responds” to any and all overflowing allegations made against him.

“There is no official summit planned as yet, but what is certain is that the Prince of Wales wishes that the Duke urgently address the situation.”

For those unversed, Prince Andrew is currently stuck in a legal stalemate after getting accused of “rape in the first degree” as well as the “intentional” cause of emotional distress for a young woman.