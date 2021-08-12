Thomas Markle plans to ‘bare his soul’ in upcoming tell-all on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Thomas Markle is gearing up to launch his own tell-all interview against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after a scathing birthday snub.



This news has been brought forward by GB News host Dan Wootton.



He was quoted saying, “Meghan Markle's father Thomas bares his soul after the Duchess' latest snub on her 40th birthday.”

“After blowing her latest chance to reconcile, heartbroken Thomas reveals just how far he'll go to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.”

“Plus his message to the royals as Prince Harry prepares to stab his family in the back with a tell-all book. Don't miss this bombshell, exclusive interview on tonight live.”

Reports alleged that it is because of Meghan Markle’s constant snubs that Thomas is taking this route. In an earlier court petition to get visitation rights Mr. Markle claimed, “We shouldn't be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry's bad behaviour. Archie and Lili are small children. They're not politics. They're not pawns. They're not part of the game.”

“And they're also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal. Archie and Lili are just sweet little kids – let’s keep it to that.”