Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted looking at $85million Beverly Hills mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning to move into a swanky mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
The palatial abode is worth $85million, as revealed by sources close to the couple.
The house, despite being listed as a “single family home,” is a two-story mansion in the coveted 90210 zip code and has 12 bedrooms and 24 full bathrooms.
Other features of the sprawling mansion include “one-of-a-kind” indoor sports complex, complete with a basketball court, pickleball court, gym, boxing ring, and a sports lounge and bar.
Along with the main house, the estate features a guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two bedroom guardhouse.
JLo and Ben were earlier spotted looking at estates in the LA neighbourhood, including visiting a $65 million mansion on Billionaire’s Row.
However, it looks like Bennifer has amped up their budget and are now on a lookout for a swanky mansion worth $85 million.