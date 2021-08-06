Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy broke up during Kate and William's wedding

Web Desk

According to Chelsy, living in a Palace under the royal spotllght was a bit daunting

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy parted ways with him due to Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding ceremony.



According to Chelsy, living in a Palace under the royal spotllight was a bit daunting. It was Kate and William's extravagant wedding that proved to be the last straw in the duo's relationship.

As revealed by royal biographer Robert Lacey, "In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go - and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her.

"According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifies she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to moulding her life around the unremitting attention of the press."

Lacey wrote Harry's next ladylove Cressida Bonas also broke up with him due to similar reasons.

"A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London - she felt that the fame of her relationship put her 'in a box'.

"In 2014, she was said to have been 'completely spooked' after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow - that was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry," Lacey shared.