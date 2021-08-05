Kelly Clarkson ‘facing forward’ attitude amid Brandon Blackstock divorce proceedings: source

Web Desk

Insiders recently weighed in on Kelly Clarkson’s “forward facing” attitude in regards to her ongoing divorce proceedings from Brandon Blackstock.

The source got candid during their interview with People magazine, “Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She's enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them.”

The insider concluded by saying, “The court order is what it is. It is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”