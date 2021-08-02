Prince William, Kate Middleton want Prince George to ‘get used to potshots’

Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly decided to not keep Prince George away from the limelight because he needs to “get used to potshots.”



The claim has been brought forward by royal editor Russell Myers and during his interview with Pod Save the Queen host Ann Gripper he shed light on the ‘responsible’ approach to parenting Prince William and Kate Middleton portray.

He was quoted saying, “There was a bit of chatter around whether they would release a birthday photo, whether they will keep George out of the limelight because certain things were said ‒ and I don’t think that is going to be the case.”

“I think both William and Kate have made a stand on how they view social media, the responsibility that they and everyone else and certainly the social media companies have to look after children.”

“So I think that they will no doubt be bringing their children up with an awareness of it, which is a responsible attitude. The kids are going to have to get used to being in the public eye at some stage.”

Before concluding he claimed, “Surely it's too early now, but no doubt they will be speaking to them about their role in the future and obviously what it means to have a responsible footprint online themselves, and of course, there will be people taking potshots at them unfortunately. But I don’t think they’ll shy away from that responsibility, I think they’re more likely to tackle it head on.”