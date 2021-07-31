Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky selling their Byron Bay mansion

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have reportedly put their $30mln Byron Bay mega-mansion on sale.

The couple, who have just completed their Byron Bay mansion, are thinking to offload their $30million compound.

Hemsworth and Pataky are reportedly interested in selling the Broken Head Road sweet home so they can move somewhere else in the trendy hamlet.

According to the Courier Mail, the A-listers recently 'inspected a large landholding at nearby Lennox Head'. However, that property ended up being sold to some Sydneysiders, who purchased it for about $15million to use as a holiday home.

Originally estimated at $20million, property experts said in January the LA-style compound, located in Broken Head near Byron Bay, was now worth $30million.



'Hemsworth bought the property for $9million but spent around $18million building the mansion.'



The 50-metre rooftop infinity pool alone was estimated to have cost at least $400,000, an enormous indoor mural could be worth as much as $100,000, and the landscaping bill would have reached about $500,000.



Chris Hemsworth and his family started construction on the mansion, which was previously an eight-bedroom resort-style home known as Kooeloah, in late 2017.