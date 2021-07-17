 
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Ashton Kutcher reveals he's not going into space due to wife Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher reveals hes not going into space due to wife Mila Kunis

 Ashton Kutcher has revealed  that   he backed out of Virgin Galactic space flight  after having children with Mila Kunis.

According to Reuters, the actor was planning to be among the first people to ride on Virgin Galactic's private spaceship.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged (me) that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children. So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher, 43, told financial news streaming site Cheddar News in an interview on Thursday.

"I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

