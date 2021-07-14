 
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2021

Reese Witherspoon celebrates 20 years of ‘Legally Blonde’ with unseen photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Reese Witherspoon, who essayed the role of Elle Woods in the 2001-released film, took a trip down memory lane
Reese Witherspoon, who essayed the role of Elle Woods in the 2001-released film, took a trip down memory lane

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is marking 20 years since the release of her beloved film, Legally Blonde.  

The 45-year-old actor, who essayed the role of Elle Woods in the 2001-released film, took a trip down memory lane with a number of behind-the-scenes shots, on Instagram.

"Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you're busy using legal jargon in your every day life,” wrote the actor.

Witherspoon further said that "playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all."

"Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder... what will Elle do next?" she added.   

