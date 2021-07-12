 
Mon Jul 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 12, 2021

Cardi B showers daughter Kulture with luxury diamond necklace for birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Cardi B showers daughter Kulture with luxury diamond necklace for birthday

Cardi B made sure to spoil her daughter Kulture for her third birthday.

The Bodak Yellow rapper threw her daughter a princess-themed birthday party and gave a seriously expensive gift to the little one.

Besides a lavish bash, the rapper went the extra mile to splurge on a diamond chain necklace complete with charms.

"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace," she captioned the post.

Take a look:



