Cardi B showers daughter Kulture with luxury diamond necklace for birthday

Cardi B made sure to spoil her daughter Kulture for her third birthday.
The Bodak Yellow rapper threw her daughter a princess-themed birthday party and gave a seriously expensive gift to the little one.
Besides a lavish bash, the rapper went the extra mile to splurge on a diamond chain necklace complete with charms.
"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace," she captioned the post.
Take a look: