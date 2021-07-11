Bella Hadid left heads turning at Dior dinner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bella Hadid did not fail to impress during her appearance at a Dior dinner at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.
The supermodel opted for a white corset, which accentuated her toned physique, along with a pair of low-rise pants as well as a matching oversized blazer.
She kept her hair up in a sleek updo which showed off her earrings and accessorised the looks with a glitzy bag.
The appearance comes after the 24-year-old was seen out and about with her new boyfriend Marc Kalman.
Take a look: