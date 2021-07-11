Bella Hadid left heads turning at Dior dinner

Bella Hadid did not fail to impress during her appearance at a Dior dinner at Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The supermodel opted for a white corset, which accentuated her toned physique, along with a pair of low-rise pants as well as a matching oversized blazer.

She kept her hair up in a sleek updo which showed off her earrings and accessorised the looks with a glitzy bag.

The appearance comes after the 24-year-old was seen out and about with her new boyfriend Marc Kalman.

