Meghan Markle dreading UK return as royal family gearing up to 'welcome' her

Meghan Markle does not have any desire to go back to the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in September.



The Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed her daughter Lilibet in June, is not willing to face the royal family after stepping down in 2020.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig said, "Considering the fact that all of her statements, she might not want and might feel she won't be welcomed by the family.



"But these are all adults, whatever private feelings they have I sincerely doubt the Queen, the Cambridges, Charles and Camilla would say, 'you can't come.'

"They would go out of their way to make sure that Harry and Meghan feel welcome," Koenig added.

It comes as Nine news royal correspondent Natalie Oliveri said, "There are reports that Prince Harry could be coming back to the UK in just 10 weeks time in September but this time his wife Meghan could be joining him.

"It hasn't been confirmed by the palace but this larger celebration is believed to be allowing some of Diana's friends and family to celebrate her life who couldn't attend the statue unveiling on July 1," she concluded.